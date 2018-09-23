24 years later SFA continues to honor Cally Belcher

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Twenty-four years have passed since SFA defensive back Cally Belcher died but his legacy continues to live on because of the efforts of SFA and the 16 Club.
Belcher played in 33 games during his time with the 'Jacks. During a Spring practice in March of 1994, Belcher sustained a head injury and was rushed to a hospital. A Week later he died.
Since his death, his number sat dormant and the number 16 never appeared in a game day program. That was until 2014 when the school started the tradition of making it a point to honor his legacy. One game a year, his number 16 is brought out and given to a special player. It first started with wide receiver Aaron Thomas. Each year since the coaching staff has picked a player. This year Wide receiver Cody Williams was selected.
“We do this because he means something," teammate Chad Kelly said. "You don’t forget the great ones. He had the “it” factor. He was the heart of our team.”
Kelly and others founded the 16 Club. The group raises money through various events for head trauma research and for a memorial scholarship.
“This was a head of his time,” Kelly said. “He was one of the first to die from head trauma and the work that SFA has done is amazing on this front to help us find a solution.”
For the past four years, Belcher’s mother Helen has made the trip from Huntsville to be there for the honor.
“The number is held to high regards around here so I try to honor it," Williams said. “The family is so involved an still cares about this school and they are always here to support us.”
For the Belcher’s it is a chance to keep the name of Cally on the minds of the SFA fans.
“It is heartwarming to see his classmates and the kids that go to school here now to see the legacy," Helen said. "He was our only child so it is special.”
