Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy this afternoon with only a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today with light south and southwest winds. A little more sunshine tomorrow with partly cloudy skies, but a slightly better chance for a few isolated showers by afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 80s. Another weak cold front moves through midweek with a better chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday. Temperatures will cool by a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows reaching the 60s Thursday and Friday mornings. Slight chances for rain will stay in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.