Authorities track down accused Henderson gas skimmer suspect in Florida

By Jeff Awtrey | September 24, 2018 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:56 PM

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A Houston man accused of installing a gas skimmer at a Henderson gas station has been arrested after he was tracked down in Florida.

Damian Faustino Paz-Santovenia, 28, is charged with second-degree unlawful interception. He was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Saturday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Lt. James Dukes said Paz-Santovenia was arrested in Florida after law enforcement discovered he had a warrant.

According to an arrest affidavit, the skimmer was found on a pump at a gas station on the 1200 block of Kilgore Drive. The detective reached out to a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detective, who is assigned to the US Secret Service Task Force. The skimmer was processed for fingerprints and was matched to Paz-Santovenia, who was born in Cuba and living in Houston.

According to the affidavit, Paz-Santovenia’s drivers license photo matched images from the Henderson Wal-Mart where victims' credit card numbers were used. He was also captured on video in Tyler at a store where a Henderson victim’s debit card number was being used to get cash.

Police obtained a warrant for Paz-Santovenia’s arrest on Aug. 24.

