Better East Texas: Kavanaugh under fire

EAST TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is under fire for an alleged sexual assault from his high school days – some 36 years ago.
The accusation came to the forefront through a letter to a congressional rep that described the incident when she and Judge Kavanaugh were at a party in high school. It is easy to dismiss this as a political stunt or some kind baseless accusation, but we need to pause for a moment.
This may indeed turn into a he said/she said event as the story unfolds, possibly under oath in the coming days. If that is the case, then it is probably safe to say that it will have little to no effect on the Kavanaugh confirmation vote by the Judiciary committee.
But as others have pointed out, the accuser has little to gain from this, so why do it now? It may not make a difference, but her story needs to be told, if not to have an impact now, then to hopefully inspire others who may have experienced a similar assault in their lives.
The Me Too movement has come from nowhere to prominence and has brought victims out of the shadows. So, we don’t need to go backwards on that front. But back to the Kavanaugh vote; while there needs to be no limitation on this type of accusation, victims need to know that they need to tell their story as soon as they can.
Clearly, an emotional impact is at play here and ultimately society needs to make provisions so it is easier for victims to speak up, and that will make for Better East Texas.
