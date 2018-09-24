Better East Texas: Weather Channel reporter loses trust

The Weather Channel has a reputation for living up to their name and delivering live breaking weather coverage, so what better way to prove your brand than to go to the storm? One of the network’s top personalities is Mike Seidel, and he was on the scene in North Carolina. During one of his live cut-ins, he is seen rocking back and forth, apparently being moved by the wind. Suddenly in the background, a pair of pedestrians walk casually through the shot without being impacted by the wind. The appearance is that Seidel was overstating the impact of the wind on him, and looked to be rocking back and forth for dramatic effect.