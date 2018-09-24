Getting a Respite From the Rain

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are catching a nice respite from the rain, but more is on the way for the mid-week time frame as our next cold front comes calling on Wednesday.
The Wednesday cold front will garner a 70% chance of rain. Just like this past front, the mid-week front will move through, but will end up stalling to our south. This means we will see a wind shift behind the front, one that will lead to slightly cooler temperatures and some lower humidity.
However, with the front stalling, we will not clear out the skies as the clouds hang tough all week long. With disturbances moving in along the front, we will keep scattered showers in the forecast for the end of the week and continue through next weekend.
With more rain on the way to the Piney Woods, it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as one-to-two inches of additional rainfall are likely between now and next week.
