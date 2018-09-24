Lufkin woman agrees to 4 years deferred for home burglary

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An 18-year-old Lufkin woman agreed to a plea bargain deal of four years of deferred adjudication for her part in a Dec. 7, 2017, home burglary. During the burglary, the suspects stole shotguns, computers, and jewelry.
Morgan Nicole Ibarra appeared in an Angelina County district court for the plea bargain hearing Monday morning. As part of the agreement, she will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $1,650.
Ibarra said in court that she feels that it’s the right thing to do to pay back the victim.
During the hearing, Ibarra told the judge that she didn’t use any alcohol or drugs before or during the burglary.
Deferred adjudication means that Ibarra will have to adhere to terms and conditions similar to those enforced on someone who is serving a probation term.
Ibarra was one of four people who were arrested for the crime. She, Delia Avila, Erika Danielle Gordon, and Tony Dwayne Williams Jr. were all arrested and charged with second-degree burglary of a habitation. Williams also charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and Class C misdemeanor minor in possession of tobacco.
According to the arrest affidavit for Avila, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective was assigned to investigate the burglary at the home on Register Court on Dec. 7. The burglary was caught on video by a hidden camera inside the residence.
The initial report by an ACSO deputy stated that four people entered the home and took guns, jewelry, and other items. The video allowed authorities to identify two of the four suspects.
On Dec. 8, the sheriff’s office received information that Williams and Gordon were at the Motel 6 in Lufkin. Three ACSO detectives went to the motel and served arrest warrants on Williams and Gordon, according to the affidavit and a post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website.
According to one of the affidavits, Williams refused to talk to the ACSO investigators, but Gordon admitted that she, Williams, Avila, and Ibarra were all involved in the burglary. Authorities received numerous tips about all four suspects as a result of the Crime Stoppers video.
An officer with the Lufkin Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office on Tuesday and said he had information that Ibarra wanted to turn herself in, the affidavit stated. A short time later, Ibarra and her mother came to the sheriff’s office.
During an interview with two ACSO detectives, Ibarra said Williams and Gordon picked her up at her house on the day of the burglary, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly said there was another female with them, but she didn't know her name.
When Williams and Gordon got out of the car, Ibarra asked them what they were doing, and they allegedly responded, “We are going to hit a lick.” When a detective asked Ibarra what she meant, she replied it meant they were going to break into a house and “steal stuff,” the affidavit stated.
"[Ibarra] said that at first, she stayed in the car but eventually gave in to peer pressure and entered the residence," the affidavit stated. "Once inside, [Williams] gave her a jewelry box and told her to put it in the car."
Ibarra told the ACSO detectives that she witnessed several guns being taken out of the home as well, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly said she wouldn't have been involved if she hadn't been high on Xanax.
