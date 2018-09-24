Lufkin woman agrees to 4 years deferred for home burglary

Ibarra was one of four people who were arrested for the crime. She, Delia Avila, Erika Danielle Gordon, and Tony Dwayne Williams Jr. were all arrested and charged with second-degree burglary of a habitation. Williams also charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and Class C misdemeanor minor in possession of tobacco.