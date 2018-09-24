Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Rain coverage has decreased, and will remain slim as we go into the overnight hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures to start the day. Grab your umbrella because there is a small chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Rain coverage for the upcoming week will be small, but the chances are there. Expect rain and cloud cover to keep temperatures near average. Temperatures will get a little warmer going towards the weekend. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.