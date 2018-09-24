Red Zone week 5 schedule

All Games 7:30 pm unless noted
Thursday Sept. 27
Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville 7 pm Rose Stadium
Shelbyville vs Shepherd 7 pm
Friday Sept. 28
6A
Longview vs Rockwall
Rockwall Heath vs Tyler Lee
5A
John Tyler vs Texas High 7 pm
Lufkin vs Willis
Pine Tree vs Hallsville – Red Zone Game of the Week
Marshall vs LindaleWhitehouse vs Mt Pleasant
4A
Athens vs Bullard
Mabank vs Ferris
Chapel Hill vs Pleasant Grove
Rusk vs Henderson
Pittsburg vs Kilgore
Palestine vs Crandal
Gilmer vs Newton
Spring Hill vs Malakoff
Ford vs Canton
Wills Point vs Krum
Livingston vs Huntington
Jasper vs La Marque
3A
Trinity vs Crockett
Westwood vs Elkhart
East Chambers vs Woodville
Anahuac vs Kirbyville
Corrigan-Camden vs Alto
Hemphill vs San Augustine
White Oak vs Tatum
Edgewood vs Blooming Grove
Alba-Golden vs Harmony
Quitman vs Arp
Frankston vs Winona
Troup vs Grand Saline
Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields
Waskom vs New Diana
Ore City vs Pewitt
2A
Como-Pickton vs Hawkins
Hubbard vs Cayuga
Cross Roads vs Wortham
Mt.Enterprise vs Union Grove
Price Carlisle vs James Bowie
Colmesneil vs Rosehill Christian
Evadale vs Grapeland
Burkeville vs Lovelady
Joaquin vs Garrison
Linden-Kildare vs Harleton
Timpson vs Tenaha
Centerville vs Groveton
West Sabine vs Beaumont Legacy Christian
1A
Westlake Academy vs Union Hill
Chester vs High Island
TAPPS
Center vs Grace
ETCA vs Trinity School of Texas
Saturday Sept. 29
All Saints vs A Plus Academy (Dallas) 1pm
Albany vs Brook Hill 2 pm
Full Armor Christian vs Willowbend
