Red Zone week 5 schedule
September 24, 2018 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:28 PM

All Games 7:30 pm unless noted

Thursday Sept. 27

Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville 7 pm Rose Stadium

Shelbyville vs Shepherd 7 pm

Friday Sept. 28

6A

Longview vs Rockwall

Rockwall Heath vs Tyler Lee

5A

John Tyler vs Texas High 7 pm

Lufkin vs Willis

Pine Tree vs Hallsville – Red Zone Game of the Week

Marshall vs LindaleWhitehouse vs Mt Pleasant

4A

Athens vs Bullard

Mabank vs Ferris

Chapel Hill vs Pleasant Grove

Rusk vs Henderson

Pittsburg vs Kilgore

Palestine vs Crandal

Gilmer vs Newton

Spring Hill vs Malakoff

Ford vs Canton

Wills Point vs Krum

Livingston vs Huntington

Jasper vs La Marque

3A

Trinity vs Crockett

Westwood vs Elkhart

East Chambers vs Woodville

Anahuac vs Kirbyville

Corrigan-Camden vs Alto

Hemphill vs San Augustine

White Oak vs Tatum

Edgewood vs Blooming Grove

Alba-Golden vs Harmony

Quitman vs Arp

Frankston vs Winona

Troup vs Grand Saline

Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields

Waskom vs New Diana

Ore City vs Pewitt

2A

Como-Pickton vs Hawkins

Hubbard vs Cayuga

Cross Roads vs Wortham

Mt.Enterprise vs Union Grove

Price Carlisle vs James Bowie

Colmesneil vs Rosehill Christian

Evadale vs Grapeland

Burkeville vs Lovelady

Joaquin vs Garrison

Linden-Kildare vs Harleton

Timpson vs Tenaha

Centerville vs Groveton

West Sabine vs Beaumont Legacy Christian

1A

Westlake Academy vs Union Hill

Chester vs High Island

TAPPS

Center vs Grace

ETCA vs Trinity School of Texas

Saturday Sept. 29

All Saints vs A Plus Academy (Dallas) 1pm

Albany vs Brook Hill 2 pm

Full Armor Christian vs Willowbend

