Six Flags St. Louis will pay you to spend 30 hours in a coffin

(RNN) - Most of us spend our lives trying to stay out of coffins, but Six Flags St. Louis is looking for people willing to climb inside one and stay there for 30 hours.
It’s part of the theme park’s 30 Years of Screams. During Fright Fest 2018, six people will be chosen to lie inside a coffin from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Participants are allowed to bring a friend during operating hours. But once those end, the participant must continue alone.
If nature calls, participants are allowed to exit their coffin to use the restroom during designated break times. Outside of the six-minute restroom break every hour, any other departures from the box will result in a disqualification.
The winner will receive $300, two 2019 gold season passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed.
But that’s not all. The winner gets to keep their coffin.
That may sound useless, but the winner will have the last laugh when their real funeral rolls around.
If more than one person remains in their coffin after 30 hours, a drawing will determine the winner of the $300. All other remaining participants will receive the season passes and Fright Fest package.
Participants must be 18, have a photo ID, sign a waiver, be short enough to fit in the 2x7 coffin and not suffer from a medical condition that makes participation dangerous.
The park will provide all meals and snacks and a charging station for your phone.
If this sounds like your kind of thing, you can register by clicking here.
