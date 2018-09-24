Smith Co. man set to be executed this week for 1998 murder

Court documents show Muse was Clark’s former roommate. Clark was concerned that Muse would snitch on him about his drug dealings. Evidence presented during the trial shows Clark, with the help of another roommate, stunned Muse with a stun gun, bound her hands, legs, and mouth with duct tape, struck her with a board, and drowned her in a bathtub. The body was alter found on the property of Clark’s landlord in a barrel filled with cement mix.