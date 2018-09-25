After short celebration SFA ready to prepare for McNeese

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There was a different feel on campus Monday as SFA students went back to class.
Over the weekend the football team got their first win of the season, beating Abilene Christian 24-21. It was a win that came after two blowout losses and a rain canceled home opener two weeks ago
As soon as the clock struck zero Saturday night Jeff Byrd was only worried about one thing and that was the upcoming trip to McNeese State University. The Cowboys are ranked in the top 10 of the FCS polls and have the top scoring defense in the Southland Conference and the number 2 overall defense in the league. Byrd was finally able to watch the Cowboys after rushing away from a Gatorade bath facilitated by Tamerick Pace and a couple other receivers following the playing of the school song and a post game press conference.
Byrd’s intention on Monday was to focus on the trip east but he was reminded again of the win when SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller handed him a copy of the local paper so he could have a souvenir. And why wouldn’t he want one. It was his first win in a head coaching position.
“You feel it a little more today after you get calls with people telling you congratulations," Byrd said. After the game you get the Gatorade bath they try to give you and the press conference but the first thing I wanted to do was turn on McNeese. It is whats up next. That is the mentality you have to have.”
The team will go into the game with a question that loomed most of last year. Who will be the starting quarterback. Against the Wildcats, Jake Blumerick stepped in for an injured Foster Sawyer, who is currently still under concussion protocol.
“Jake did a great job,” Byrd said. “He came in not winning that starting job but he has always done what is asked of him for the team. He had a great game managing the clock and keeping the ball away from Abilene’s offense. Sawyer is in the final stages of concussion protocol so he is still day to day. We will get him, out there at practice and see what he can do and go from there.”
