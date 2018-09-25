Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies for much of the day but a few breaks in the clouds by afternoon will help warm temperatures into the mid 80s. Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two today. Another weak cold front arrives tomorrow with a better chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers. Rain could start as early as tomorrow morning for a few places and will move from north to south along the front through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures tomorrow will only reach the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy Thursday and cooler with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. A slight chance for rain continues for Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 80s Friday. Chances for rain will increase slightly for the weekend with a few scattered afternoon showers possible each day and temperatures in the mid 80s.