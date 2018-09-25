Coutee: ‘Confident in treatment’ despite not playing

Houston, TX (KTRE) - Texans fans are asking two main questions these days. First, “Should we keep Bill O’Brien?” Second, “Will we ever see Keke play?"
The Texans rookie has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that first came up just weeks into training camp. Coutee, a dynamic college receiver at Texas Tech, had a lot of praise coming into this season as fans and coaches thought he could make an immediate impact on kick returns and possibly as a slot receiver.
“The leg is way better,” Coutee told members of the media on Monday afternoon. “I am very confident right now. I am confident in my treatment I have been going through. I just have to get back out there and get in practice and in the groove of things."
Coutee believes what is hendering him now is more rust than injury.
“I definitely have rust,” Coutee said. “Just being away from the game. I can fix it fast."
Coutee did admit it has been hard to not suit up.
“It is frustrating to not be out there, but it has humbled me,” Coutee said. “I just have to go take it one day at a time.”
Next up for the Texans is a matchup against division rival Indianapolis on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.