Election Day nears; push for voter registration continues

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It’s still two months away, but the buzz surrounding Election Day has already begun.
“I think there is a lot interest,” said Dale Morton, Republican party chair for Nacogdoches County. “Traditionally, there’s more interest in presidential election years. But this is a governor election year and with the U.S Senate race, there’s a lot of interest, there’s a lot of enthusiasm and motivation from both parties and throughout the state.”
Although there’s no way of guessing voter turnout until election night, Angelina County Election Administrator Connie Brown believes more people will show up to cast their ballots.
There’s buzz surrounding several races on the ballot, including the senate race involving incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O’Rouke. Voters are also showing interest in the candidate’s platforms and where they stand on certain issues, community leaders say.
“I think it’s the issues. I think people this year are watching the news, reading the news, and (they share) concerns about issues,” said Mike Strong, Democratic party chair for Nacogdoches County. “And I think they see that Democrats agree with their thinking on things like immigration reform.”
In the meantime, efforts to get people registered to vote are underway and Brown’s team says their focus is on getting poll locations ready for the November election.
“So the preparation, the proofing is huge right now in everything that we do,” Brown said.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. Early voting begins Oct. 22.
