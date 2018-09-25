Mid-Week Cold Front on the Way to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A fall cold front has its sights set on the Piney Woods as we head into our Wednesday. Along and ahead of the front, we will have a 70% chance of rain with a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall amounts will not be particularly high, but the odds of getting wet certainly will be high.
Behind the front, we will see a wind shift, as south winds turn to the north. The northerly breeze will bring us slightly cooler temperatures and a respite from the humidity on Thursday.
Thursday will be mainly dry and a bit cooler, with highs only reaching 80 degrees as a result of the clouds hanging tough throughout the day.
With the front stalling down along the upper Texas coast, we will see a 40% chance of showers return to the area on Friday and continue through the weekend.
Despite the rain chances in play for the upcoming weekend, I do not anticipate lots of widespread, heavy rainfall. At this time, I would keep my plans in place, but be mindful that a few passing showers are certainly not out of the question as disturbances track along and behind the front to keep that 40% chance of rain in play.
Lows will drop into the upper 60's on Thursday and Friday mornings as daytime highs climb into the middle 80's by the weekend, which is not too shabby for late September.
With more rain on the way to the Piney Woods, it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as an additional one-to-two inches of rainfall is possible between now and this time next week.
