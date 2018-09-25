Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office hosting fundraiser for girl battling cancer

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a fundraising event for Kaedyn Nelson,” a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page stated. “Kaedyn, who is known and loved by her family and friends as KK, has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma cancer on Sept. 18, 2018. In the near future, she will begin 6 months of treatment in Houston to beat this terrible disease.”