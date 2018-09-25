Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office hosting fundraiser for girl battling cancer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a fundraiser on Oct. 12 for a 10-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a fundraising event for Kaedyn Nelson,” a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page stated. “Kaedyn, who is known and loved by her family and friends as KK, has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma cancer on Sept. 18, 2018. In the near future, she will begin 6 months of treatment in Houston to beat this terrible disease.”
Kaedyn is a 4th-grade student at Woden ISD.
In the post, Sheriff Jason Bridges asked the community to come together for Kaedyn and her family.
The fundraiser will be a lunch event that will take place on the front lawn of the sheriff’s office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12.
“We will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, beans, potato salad, and dessert,” the Facebook post stated. “We will have a tent sent up; you can dine in or simply drive through.”
Each plate will be $10, and the goal is to sell 500 plates, the Facebook post stated. Tickets may be purchased at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday.
People are also encouraged to drop off cards of support and encouragement for Kaedyn.
“We ask for your continued prayers for Kaedyn Nelson and her family,” the Facebook post stated.
Lowe’s in Nacogdoches donated a barbecue pit for the fundraiser, and it will be on display at the sheriff’s office booth at the fair. A silent auction will be held for it. The post also recognized Heath Clement, the owner of Smokehouse Restaurant, for donating 100 pounds of meat for the event.
Anyone wishing to donate to the event should call Terry Smith or Courtney Brown at (936) 560-7794.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.