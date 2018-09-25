Pasta with sausage and ricotta by Mama Steph

(KLTV) -12 ounce package of small shaped pasta (such as elbows, rotini, penne, etc.) cooked according to package directions and drained.
To make the sauce:
1/3 cup chopped onion
8 ounces mild ground pork sausage
15 ounce can stewed tomatoes
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
10 to 12 fresh basil leaves, sliced into thin strips
Method:
1. In a large skillet, combine oil, onion and sausage over medium to medium-high heat, being careful not to scorch the onions. Stir frequently, breaking up sausage and browning it completely, about five minutes.
2. Add the tomatoes with their juice, and about 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook for five to ten more minutes, stirring frequently.
3. Add the ricotta and basil, and stir just until combined. Then add the pasta and Parmesan, and toss to combine. Serve immediately, sprinkled with more grated Parmesan. Enjoy!
Makes about six 1 cup servings.
