SFA puts 11 match winning streak on the line Tuesday against Northwestern State

SCOUTING NORTHWESTERN STATE | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATISTICSOverall vs. Northwestern State | 51-5 (.912)In Nacogdoches, Texas | 25-1 (.962)In Natchitoches, La. | 21-4 (.840)At neutral sites | 5-0 (1.000)Streak | SFA won fourLast five matches | 4-1 (.800)Last 10 matches | 6-4 (.600)In three-set matches | 34-2 (.944)In four-set matches | 13-3 (.813)In five-set matches | 4-0 (1.000)Humphreys vs. Northwestern State | 50-5 (.909)Kiracofe vs. SFA | 1-4 (.200)Last meeting | at SFA 3, NSU 1 (9/23/17)• Following a 3-1 victory over Incarnate Word last Thursday in Natchitoches, La., to begin their Southland Conference schedule, the Demons head to Nacogdoches in search of a 2-0 start and will likely employ their potent front row defense to try and spring the upset. • The Demons rank second in the league with a blocks per set average of 2.25 and leading the charge in that department is Brooke Wood. The middle blocker totaled 10 block assists in last Thursday's victory over Incarnate Word, pushing her to the top of the Southland with a blocks per set average of 1.45 that also stands as the 16th-best in all of NCAA Division I volleyball• Not just a strong team in terms of front-row defense, the Demons' back line has done an excellent job of preventing kills thanks to the efforts of senior Channing Burleson. The libero leads the Southland and ranks 31st nationally with a digs per set average of 5.18.• Possessing a vast array of weapons on offense, the Demons' attacks are more likely than not to go through Reagan Rogers. Her attacks per set average of 11.13 leads the Southland and represents the 13th-highest figure in the nation while helping her average a team-best 3.38 terminations per set. • Hannah Brister (2.65 kills/set) and Madeline Drake (2.23 kills/set) are the Demons' other two primary attackers with the latter leading the team with an attack percentage of .330. POLL POSITION• SFA leaped into the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll for the first time in 2018 last Tuesday afternoon and will likely make a jump following its three-set victory over Central Arkansas last Sautrday afternoon in Shelton Gym. • In the weekly listing that is released every Tuesday, SFA checked in at number 25 in the nation to make them one of two new teams in the poll. The Ladyjacks are the only team in Texas as well as the only team from the Southland to appear in the poll.