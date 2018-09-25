13th Jasper Air Show & Fly-In promises thrills, family-friendly fun

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Aircraft aficionados have an East Texas option this weekend.
The 13th Jasper Air Show & Fly-In will be held Saturday and Sunday, and it will feature the “Texas Raiders” B-17 bomber from the Commemorative Air Force, an FT-ID Corsair, aerobatic and comedy aerial routines, skydivers, and a reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Texas Raider” is painted in the colors of the 8th Air Force, 1st Bomb Wing, 1st Combat Bombardment Wing. It was restored to the B-17 configuration that flew that with the U.S. Army Air Force in the European Theater of Operations during World War II, according to the air show’s website.
Skip Stewart will be back in his custom-built “Prometheus” airplane, and he will be performing amazing aerial acrobatics.
The air show will also feature Kyle Franklin and his plane, “Dracula,” Mike “Spanky” Galloway, Jeremy Holt, Randy Henderson, who will be flying a Super Stearman called “Cap’n Smokey,” and Al Saylor and the Re/max Skydiving Team. Stan Musick will be flying a FG-ID Corsair.
The Texas Fallen of Jasper will provide the color guard for the event.
According to the website, there will be numerous food vendors at the air show. Mooney Fun Jumps will be on location with slides and “jumpies” for children to play on, the website stated.
“Due to FAA and DOT regulations, ice chests, large bags, backpacks, containers, animals, or pets will not be allowed on airport grounds,” the website stated.
Click here for more information on the 13th Jasper Air Show & Fly-In.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.