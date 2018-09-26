Astros win 2nd straight AL West title

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Astros did their part to clinch the division on Tuesday night but they were forced to wait until early Wednesday morning to see if they would actually clinch the AL West crown.
Heading into Tuesday night’s action the magic number for the defending World Series Champions was 2. All they needed to do was beat Toronto and have Seattle beat Oakland.
Alex Bregman powered the Astros to a 4-1 win in Toronto and then the team had to sit wand wait for the late west coast game as their magic number was then 1.
The win for the Astros was significant as Houston became the first team to have back to back 100 win seasons. since the 2004-05 St. Louis Cardinal did it. The champs are also the first defending champions to win 100 games since the Oakland Athletics won 103 in 1990.
Oakland got out to a hot start scoring three runs in each of the first to innings. The Mariners, looking to play spoiler, came out hot as well and the game was 6-4 in favor of Oakland after two. Seattle would finally tie the game up in the bottom of the 9th at 8-8 and send the game into extra innings. Seattle would hand the Astros their second straight division title when Chris Herman hit a two-run walk off home run in the 11th as the Mariners would win 10-8.
The Astros will now finish up the regular season with a Wednesday afternoon game in Toronto and then 4 games in Baltimore. After that, the team will have a few days off before meeting up with Cleveland in the American League Divisional Series.
