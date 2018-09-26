Astros win 2nd straight AL West title

Oakland got out to a hot start scoring three runs in each of the first to innings. The Mariners, looking to play spoiler, came out hot as well and the game was 6-4 in favor of Oakland after two. Seattle would finally tie the game up in the bottom of the 9th at 8-8 and send the game into extra innings. Seattle would hand the Astros their second straight division title when Chris Herman hit a two-run walk off home run in the 11th as the Mariners would win 10-8.