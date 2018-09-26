Day 2 of murder trial for Onalaska woman accused in fatal wreck under way

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A murder trial for an Onalaska woman accused in a 2016 wreck involving a car and two motorcycles that claimed the life of a Montgomery man and seriously injuring his passenger is now in its second day of testimony.
A spokeswoman for the Polk County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that the trial for Melissa Ann Miller started Monday.
Miller was indicted on two felony charges back in July - murder and intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. When Miller was arrested in June of 2016, she was originally charged with intoxicated manslaughter intoxicated assault, and possession of a dangerous drug.
The charges stemmed from a wreck that occurred on FM 356 June 25, 2016.
Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said the grand jury went by the felony murder provision of Section 19.02(b)(3) of the Texas Penal Code in choosing to charge her with that instead of intoxicated manslaughter.
"The allegation is that she was committing another felony offense (felony DWI - two prior convictions) and committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, which caused the death of an individual," Hon said.
Miller's next court date is scheduled for July 26.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, the accident occurred at about 9 p.m. about four miles north of Onalaska. A 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Miller was heading east on FM 356 when it crossed the center line, went into the westbound lanes, and struck two Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Miller was taken to CHI St. Luke's Hospital in Livingston, where she was treated and released.
Ronald Lee Creech, 54, of Huntsville, was the first motorcyclist that was hit. He was treated at the scene and released.
The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were identified as James Thomas Bradberry and Melissa Bradberry, both of Montgomery.
Both of them were taken to the Conroe Medical Center, and James Bradberry was pronounced dead at about 11:30 p.m., the press release stated. Melissa Bradberry was later transported to a Houston hospital.
