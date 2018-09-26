Execution set for Hopkins County man convicted of murder in 2001

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An execution is set for a Hopkins County man convicted of murdering a woman in 2000 and leaving her body on the side of a county road.
Daniel Acker, 46, was convicted of murder in 2001. He is set to be executed Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.
On March 12, 2000, Acker kidnapped a 32-year-old woman and “murdered her by strangulation and blunt force trauma,” TDCJ records state.
He was 28 at the time of the offense.
