Federal officials: Texas man who traveled to Louisiana casino to have sex with 12-year-old sentenced to prison

LAFAYETTE, LA (KTRE) - A Texas man has been sentenced to five years in prison after officials say he traveled to a Louisiana casino in an attempt to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
Wendell Eaves, 61, of Kirbyville, Texas was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor. Eaves entered a guilty plea to the charge on June 11, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
Eaves was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender,
Eaves planned to meet the girl at a casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Sept. 22, 2017, but he was intercepted by law enforcement officers who learned of the plan. He was taken into custody at the casino.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, the release notes. Project Safe Childhood is a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
