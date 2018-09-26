Gift of Love: Benjamin

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Six-year-old Benjamin is a kindergartner with a passion for life.
“I can go [by] Ben or Benjamin,” said Benjamin.
Benjamin has a curious spirit and a love for learning. In school he said his favorite subjects include reading and physical education.
“I can read Dick and Jane books by myself,” said Benjamin. This is an accomplishment that Benjamin said he proud of.
While this young boy looks like a lot of kids his own age, he prays each night for a different life. The life he prays for is one outside the foster system.
When asked how long Benjamin has been in foster care, he said, “it’s been a long time.”
“I wish I had another family with mom, dad, sister, brothers, all those kind of things,” said Benjamin.
He said not having that family unit makes him, ”sad.”
Despite this sadness, Benjamin remains hopeful. He said he has a message for his future family.
“I want to stay at their house for a long time,” said Benjamin.
Benjamin is a child whose only wish is for a family to show him the gift of love, so that he can do the same in return.
