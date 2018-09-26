EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Some patchy fog this morning along with a few showers and thundershowers to start the day. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along the cold front that will move through during the day today. Expect a few heavy downpours, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the lower to mid 80s, but will fall back into the 70s once the front reaches your area. Winds will turn out of the south by afternoon and evening. Rain will end from north to south this evening with partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with only a slight chance for a sprinkle tomorrow morning. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon with much lower humidity. A slight chance for rain continues, mostly for southern counties, on Friday with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this weekend and temperatures in the lower 80s.