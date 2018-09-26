Nac, Jacksonville start district play Thursday night

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are going into district action with a 1-2 record.
The Dragons enter the game on a 2 game loosing streak. The lone win came against Kilgore in Week 1. Jacksonville enters the game looking for their first win of the season. Don’t expect to see game rust on the dragons as they enter district play off of a week 4 bye.
“It wasn’t a week off,” Nacogdoches Bobby Reyes said. "We got some work in. We worked on some things we needed to take care of. "
Coach Reyes believes the talent is there but still missing is the mental strength.
"We got to get rid of the mental mistakes. The blocked field goal really changed the Tyler Lee game. We can't do those mistakes and we have to get better on special teams. "
"I think the work ethic was there but the execution wasn’t. We are working a lot better to get 1-0 in district. "
With a thought line up in 9-5A DII district, it will be a race to the finish with Marshall and Whitehouse expected to be front runners.
“Jacksonville has really good athletes at the skill position. You have to contain them and play sound defense. We know they are big up front and fast so we have to play strong.”
