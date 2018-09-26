Pet store puppies linked to drug-resistant infections in 18 states

(CNN) - A nationwide outbreak stemming from pet adoptions has caused more than 100 people to fall ill.
The culprits are puppies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The animals have caused people to become sick in at least 18 states, exposing them to Campylobacter bacteria, according to the CDC.
The common bacteria can trigger diarrhea, stomach pains and fever.
But the bacteria also has a major problem. It’s often resistant to antibiotics. A CDC investigation found that puppies from six pet store chains from January 2017 through February 2018 caused the outbreak.
No deaths have been reported but at least 26 people have been hospitalized. Samples taken from each patient showed the bacteria was resistant to all antibiotics used to treat it.
Most people can usually recover from Campylobacter bacteria infection in about five days without treatment. Of the patients observed by the CDC, 99 percent said they had direct contact with a dog.
In addition, 95 percent said what they touched was a pet store puppy, most of which had been treated with antibiotics themselves. Despite all of this, the CDC says just use common sense when you’re around new animals.
Wash or sanitize your hands before and after handling them.
But definitely don't think twice about bringing your new best friend home.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.