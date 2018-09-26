Recent immigration sweep by ICE agents included 13 arrests in East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A recent immigrant sweep by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations resulted in the arrests of 98 illegal immigrants and immigration violators in North Texas and Oklahoma.
Those arrests included one in Athens, one in Canton, four in Gilmer, one in Kaufman, two in Longview, two in Palestine, one in Tyler, and one in White Oak, according to a press release.
The 10-day enforcement operation ended Friday.
“By removing criminal aliens from the streets during this North Texas and Oklahoma operation, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by enhancing public safety,” Marc J. Moore, the field office director of ERO Dallas, said in the press release. “These ongoing daily operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”
Other arrests were made in Amarillo, Arlington, Big Spring, Bridgeport, Carrolton, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine, Greenville, Haltom City, Haslett, Hawley, Irving, Jacksboro, Lewisville, Lubbock, McKinney, Mesquite, Pampa, Perryton, Plainview, Plano, Sache, San Angelo, Sherman, and Wichita Falls. Eleven arrests were made in Oklahoma.
According to the press release, 67 of the 98 people that were arrested had criminal convictions. They included 87 men and 11 women, and they range in age from 19 to 62 years.
“Most of the aliens targeted by ERO deportation officers during this operation had prior criminal histories that included convictions for the following crimes: alien smuggling, assault, burglary, dangerous drugs, discharge of a firearm, domestic violence, driving under the influence, drug trafficking, fraud, illegal entry, hit & run, homicide, larceny, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, probation violation, resisting officer, sex assault, sex offense, sex offense against a child, traffic offense and trespassing,” the press release stated.
In addition, “five confirmed and documented” gang members were also arrested during the operation.
“Twenty-nine of those arrested illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony,” the press release stated. “Depending on an alien’s criminality, an alien who re-enters the United States after having been previously deported commits a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted.”
