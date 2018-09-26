San Augustine County Children’s Center to build 2-acre park

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY (KTRE - About two years ago, the San Augustine County Children’s Center opened.
Now, the organization is spreading their wings by building a children’s park.
The park is projected to be right behind the children's building.
According to Betty Oglesbee, a member of the San Augustine Gardening Club, commissioners approved naming the park Lucy's Park.
The name comes from philanthropist Lucy Mitchell.
The two-acre park will have a splash pad and a playground.
Officials said the park is being funded by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
