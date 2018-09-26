San Augustine County Children’s Center to build 2-acre park

The San Augustine County Children's Center is building a park near its existing location. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Tia Johnson | September 26, 2018 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:36 PM

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY (KTRE - About two years ago, the San Augustine County Children’s Center opened.

Now, the organization is spreading their wings by building a children’s park.

The park is projected to be right behind the children's building.

According to Betty Oglesbee, a member of the San Augustine Gardening Club, commissioners approved naming the park Lucy's Park.

The name comes from philanthropist Lucy Mitchell.

The two-acre park will have a splash pad and a playground.

Officials said the park is being funded by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

