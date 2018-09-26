San Augustine healthcare center using art to help Alzheimer’s patients access memories

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
The disease causes dementia, memory loss, and lower functioning of cognitive ability.
A healthcare center in San Augustine is using art as a way to trigger those memories.
Joanne Roads love of painting now has a purpose.
Roads is an 82-year-old who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
While Roads' paint strokes aren’t the same as they used to be, a new art program helps bring back long-term memories.
The Colonial Pines Healthcare Center offers the memories in the making therapeutic art program.
The program was introduced by the Alzheimer's Association.
“They choose a picture; then they paint it the best that they can, and then they’re able to tell a story about the pictures,” said Angela Thornton, the center’s life enrichment coordinator.
Roads always picks the same horse picture to paint and shares her story about her horses.
“When I married my husband, he brought us horses,” Roads said.
Road's daughter, Bethany Butler, said the art program gives the residents purpose.
“I think it helps prolong your memory or your ability to communicate because it’s being challenged. The mind is still a muscle,” Butler said.
She said she's overjoyed seeing the progress her mom makes while doing something she loves.
“So even in a frustrated situation where she’s got so much tragedy and so much loss, there’s still hope and joy,” Butler said.
A walk to end Alzheimer's is happening in San Augustine on October 27th.
The funds raised during the walk will go towards a cure for Alzheimer’s.
