‘See You at the Pole’ rally held at schools around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Students all over the world joined together in prayer Wednesday morning for the annual “See you at the Pole” event.
Classmates joined hands and stood with heads bowed in front of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler for a moment of prayer and worship. Head basketball coach Alan Simmons said the student-led event was a ray of hope for future generations, and added their actions were encouragement for the entire campus.
“It’s just an opportunity for kids to gather at the pole and pray for their school and show support for each other and their faith," said Simmons. "I just wish more kids would show up.”
“It’s just cool because people around the school wouldn’t have anything to do with each other, except the fact that they’re brothers and sisters in Christ," student organizer Ethan Barton added. "So, it’s great, because then we all get to come together listen to music, worship, sign together, and have prayer together.”
In Lufkin, a large crowd of students read Bible verses and shared messages of fellowship before the first bell rang. The group was a small percentage of the estimated 3 million students who participate in the rally every year.
‘See You at the Pole’ takes place every fourth Wednesday in September.