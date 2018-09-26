SFA winning streak up to 12

QUOTABLE SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys on the effectiveness of SFA's outside hitters | "I think we did some pretty good things tonight. They're a really solid blocking team and they made a commitment to slowing our middles down. They were able to do that, but our middles stayed engaged, did a great job blocking and got our pins open. Then they stepped up and did a nice job. That's how it's going to have to be - we have weapons so that no matter how people decide to play us we'll still have somebody to go score points." …on a better service game | "We did a much better job serving tonight that we did on Saturday. Our service pressure was good, we hit our zones, we kept them out of system a lot which made our job a whole lot easier. They were trying to serve aggressively to limit our weapons and it just led to more unforced errors which, fortunately, we didn't counter with. …on what to clean up before Thursday's match against Houston Baptist | "Offensive and defensive execution - continuing to get a little bit sharper with each of those. Continuing to expand the playbook. We go to practice and always try to put in some additional options in each service rotation so we don't become a predictable team. It's tricky trying to get better in a week where you have so many matches because you have to be fresh come game day. You can't spend too much time in the gym and the majority of our time needs to be spent preparing for our next opponent."