Texans announce safety Andre Hal’s cancer is in remission

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - There has nor been a lot of good news around the Houston Texans this year as the team is 0-3 but today at their morning press conference it was all smiles for an off field moment.
The Houston Texan’s team Physician, Dr. James Muntz, was able to confirm that the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer that safety Andre Hal had been battling since June is in remission.
Muntz said the staff at the M.D. Anderson Cancer in Huston had been treating Hal since June. For now they will continue to monitor him.
Head Coach Bill O’Brien did not hold back his words on the strength of Hal.
“Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it and he has," O’Brien told Houston area media outlets.
Hal was not scheduled to speak but he did take to the podium and talk about how he is wanting to put on the jersey again.
“I never stopped working out," Hal said. "I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field.”
The team training staff aid they will be working with doctors and observing Hal to determine a time table. They did not rule out a return this season.
