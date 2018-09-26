Trinity County officials ask for public’s aid in finding, identifying 2 burglary suspects

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 1 suspect and identifying another involved in a burglary.
By Dorothy Sedovic | September 26, 2018 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:20 PM

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s aid in finding one burglary suspect and identifying another.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 40-year-old Eric Fancher who is wanted for burglary of a habitation.

TCSO is searching for Eric Fancher who is wanted for burglary of a habitation (Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Facebook page)
According to their Facebook page, Fancher is wanted in connection to a burglary at a residence on Campground Road in the Trinity Cove subdivision. The burglary was reported to the office on Sept. 20, 2018.

The office is also asking for the public’s aid in identifying a second suspect involved in the same burglary.

TCSO is asking for the public's help in identifying a second burglary suspect, pictured here. (Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Facebook page)
The sheriff’s office ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fancher or the identity of the second suspect to contact them at 936-642-1424.

