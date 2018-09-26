Trinity County officials ask for public’s aid in finding, identifying 2 burglary suspects

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s aid in finding one burglary suspect and identifying another.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 40-year-old Eric Fancher who is wanted for burglary of a habitation.
According to their Facebook page, Fancher is wanted in connection to a burglary at a residence on Campground Road in the Trinity Cove subdivision. The burglary was reported to the office on Sept. 20, 2018.
The office is also asking for the public’s aid in identifying a second suspect involved in the same burglary.
The sheriff’s office ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fancher or the identity of the second suspect to contact them at 936-642-1424.
