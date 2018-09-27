Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Starting out with some drizzle and light showers today. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Rain ends by late morning and some clouds could clear by afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 70s with light northerly winds. It should be a beautiful, fall-feeling day with lower humidity. Another cool start to Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warmer temperatures back in the 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances return heading into the weekend, with best chances in southern counties on Saturday afternoon and farther north on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for morning lows and the mid 80s for afternoon highs this weekend.