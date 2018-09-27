East Texan to wear retired ‘Mean’ Joe Greene jersey number Saturday

Denton, TX (KTRE) - There is no bigger name associated with the University of North Texas than “Mean” Joe Greene, and now for the first time since his jersey was retired by the University, a player will be wearing No. 75 in honor of the NFL Hall of Famer.
On Saturday, the University will do a groundbreaking for a new statue to honor the great that played for the school from 1966 to 1968 and led the team to a 23–5–1 record. Later that night, the current team will take the field and wear throwback uniforms to honor the Greene era.
On the field will be former Corrigan-Camden Bulldog LaDarius Hamilton. He will not be in his normal No. 50 jersey. Instead he will wear No. 75.
The announcement was made in a promotional video put out by the school. The video is very similar to the famous Mean Joe Greene “Hey Kid, Catch!” Coca-Cola commercial that ran in Super Bowl XIV in 1980. In the new version, Greene walks in and throws his jersey to Hamilton, instead of a Coke product.
A representative with the football program said Hamilton was chosen by a committee that based their decision on his leadership skills and stated that he, “best embodied the spirit of Mean Joe and what he meant to the program.”
In 2016 Hamilton was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team. He has also been a member of the program’s Leadership Council each of the past two years.
The full video can be watched at the bellow link:
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.