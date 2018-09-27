Feeling a Taste of Fall in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We finally got that taste of fall in the air thanks to the cold front which came through on Wednesday night.
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday night, with lows in the middle 60′s.
Friday will start off with cloudy skies before we see a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. As a result, it will be a bit warmer, with highs in the lower 80′s.
The cold front that moved through on Wednesday will stall down along the coast. That is where any rain showers will more than likely reside on Friday, which means we will be in good shape for high school football in the Red Zone.
That stalled out frontal boundary will start to retreat back to the north as a warm front over the weekend, which will lead to a 30-40% chance of scattered showers returning to East Texas as the humidity levels start to climb the proverbial ladder as well.
Despite some modest rain chances returning this weekend, it should not be heavy and widespread enough to warrant cancelling any of your outdoor plans.
A few showers may stick around through early next week before we undergo a few days of dry, warm, and sunny weather by the time we transition toward the middle part of next week and the first few days of October. Look for daytime highs to climb back into the middle-to-upper 80’s as the summer feel will make a return to the Piney Woods by that time.
