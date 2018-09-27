Sterling Lumber Company’s proposed Lufkin facility to create 150 jobs

From the office of Gov. Greg Abbott
AUSTIN, TX (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Sterling Lumber Company, LLC., will be opening a new TerraLam® Cross-Laminated Timber mat manufacturing facility in Lufkin. Sterling is a vertically integrated manufacturer that delivers high-performance ground protection mats and more than 300 industrial products worldwide. The new facility in Lufkin will create 150 new jobs and over $30 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $825,000 has been extended to Sterling Lumber Company, LLC.
“A hardworking and family-run company like Sterling requires a workforce with the same values, and that is exactly what the Lufkin community will provide," said Governor Abbott. "I thank Sterling for their commitment to Texas and the people of Lufkin, and I look forward to building on this already successful partnership.”
“It is very exciting to announce a significant expansion of Sterling’s manufacturing capacity in Lufkin and the Lone Star State,” said Carter Sterling, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling. “I can’t think of a better place to continue our stated mission of supporting our colleagues, communities, customers, and company.”
“Angelina County and the City of Lufkin is honored to be the new location selected by Sterling for their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which will create 150 quality jobs in the area. This announcement acknowledges the team effort by Governor Greg Abbott, key state officials and local agencies including Angelina College, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and Texas Forest Country Partnership,” according to Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter.
“The City of Lufkin and Angelina County is experiencing encouraging economic growth and we expect that trend to continue as we clearly communicate the positive aspects of this region of Texas,” said Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown.
Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, the Texas Enterprise Fund helped to close the deal on 28 projects in 2015-2018 that committed over $849 million in new capital investments and more than 16,000 new direct jobs all across the state, from Amarillo to the Rio Grande Valley and communities in between. The TEF also serves as a jobs multiplier, supporting thousands more indirect jobs at existing local and small businesses. The $70 million invested in job creation during Governor Abbott’s administration also helped close the deal on seven corporate headquarter relocations to Texas. Administered by the Economic Development and Tourism Division within the Office of the Governor, the Texas Enterprise Fund helps to strengthen the state’s already diverse and growing economy and attract new jobs to communities across the state.
