Sterling Lumber Company’s proposed Lufkin facility to create 150 jobs

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, the Texas Enterprise Fund helped to close the deal on 28 projects in 2015-2018 that committed over $849 million in new capital investments and more than 16,000 new direct jobs all across the state, from Amarillo to the Rio Grande Valley and communities in between. The TEF also serves as a jobs multiplier, supporting thousands more indirect jobs at existing local and small businesses. The $70 million invested in job creation during Governor Abbott’s administration also helped close the deal on seven corporate headquarter relocations to Texas. Administered by the Economic Development and Tourism Division within the Office of the Governor, the Texas Enterprise Fund helps to strengthen the state’s already diverse and growing economy and attract new jobs to communities across the state.