Nacogdoches County Commissioners table EMS services discussion

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners courtroom was packed Wednesday as the court considered the fate of the county’s EMS services.
Earlier this week, an item was added to the agenda that stated the court was considering a move to private services.
“I was very surprised. I had no knowledge of it,” said Lisa King, the president of the Nacogdoches County Hospital District.
King has shed light on an issue that was a cause of concern for those serving in the county.
“It’s no secret that the hospital district is in some serious financial difficulty,” King said. “Like in every business, we have been looking at all of our services that we provide to the community. Apparently, there was some discussion in the administrative office about the ambulance service contract and whether or not it could be something in the future, should there be any changes to the hospital district that would require an amendment to the exclusivity of the contract. So apparently, it went attorney to attorney. The hospital district attorney to the county attorney.”
That is how the item landed on the agenda for a packed meeting.
Ultimately, the commissioners tabled the idea.
“The item was on the agenda, and then we received a phone call Monday from Jerry Baker that requested that we remove this item from the agenda, and so, therefore, the action we took this morning was to take that item off the agenda.” said Robin Dawley, a county commissioner.
No discussion took place on when or if the ambulance services issue could land back on the commissioner’s court agenda.
