Rain Showers Will Linger Overnight as a Cold Front Pushes Through East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - More pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder will continue to pass through East Texas this evening before the rain starts to shift down to the coast during the overnight hours.
This rain is associated with a cold front, one that will shift our wind direction to the north and allow for some cooler air and slightly lower humidity values to enter our area for Thursday.
With lots of clouds expected to hang around for Thursday, we will see daytime highs struggle to make it out of the 70′s with just a 20% chance of a shower, mainly for the southern parts of East Texas.
With the front stalling down along the upper Texas coast, we will see disturbances track along that boundary, bringing back a 30% chance of rain on Friday and a 40% chance of passing downpours over the weekend under mostly cloudy skies.
Lows will drop into the upper 60′s on Thursday and Friday mornings before daytime highs climb into the lower-to-middle 80′s by the weekend.
With more rain on the way to the Piney Woods, it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as an additional inch of rain is possible between now and this time next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.