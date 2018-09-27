Rusk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help to find missing woman

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass | September 27, 2018 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 10:53 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Rusk County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Kimberly Flint, 57, was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen on State Highway 84 east of Reklaw.

Flint is 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Sgt. David Roberts with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that Flint could be in danger.

“If you have seen Mrs. Kimberly Flint or have information on her, please call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department at (903) 657-3581. Sgt. Roy Cavazos, lead investigator.”

