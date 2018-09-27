LIVE: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Professor Blasey Ford’s testify in front of committee

WATCH LIVE: ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT
WASHINGTON, DC (KLTV) - President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Dr. Christine Blasey’s alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980′s when both of them were teenagers.
Kavanaugh has denied the claim.
Kavanaugh and Ford testified before a panel of 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from other women as well.
Ford, a California psychology professor, has accused Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were teens.
According to CNN, a new allegation against Kavanaugh by Julie Swetnick has been submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Swetnick accusing him of sexual aggressive behavior at alcohol-fueled parties when he was in high school.
In a three-page sworn declaration, Julie Swetnick of Washington, D.C., says she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s,” according to the Associated Press.
This is the third woman who has come forward in sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh.
