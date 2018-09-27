Teacher Tribute winner Gina Hodges committed to helping students success, peers say

DIBOLL, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Gina Hodges puts “100 percent into everything she does."
Hodges was the latest recipient of KLTV and KTRE’s Teacher Tribute.
Hodges, an elementary school teacher at H.G. Temple Elementary in Diboll, received the award Thursday morning. Hodges has been teaching for 28 years, 15 of which have been spent with Diboll Independent School District.
She was recommended by several people, including her daughter.
“My mom is one of the most amazing teachers on this planet. She puts 100 percent into everything she does. She does everything that she possibly can to help her students succeed,” her daughter wrote.
She attributes Hodges' success to understanding students' individual needs.
“She understands that success is different to each student, and she strives to help each student reach their own definition of success. She not only offers tutoring before school, but after school as well to any students that are struggling or just need a little extra help,” her daughter wrote.
Hodges has also been named Diboll ISD Teacher of the Year for the 2017-18 school year - her second time winning the award.