Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-28-18

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day today with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 80s by afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast this afternoon, which means that humidity will be returning to the forecast through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies this weekend with a slight chance for rain on Saturday, especially in far southern counties. The chance for rain increases a little bit for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s each morning and the mid 80s by afternoon. Slight chances for rain start next week, but partly cloudy skies and a warming trend will begin by midweek with temperatures back in the upper 80s.