Baggie of meth discovered in dog’s sweater after Angelina County traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County deputy discovered drugs hidden in an unusual place when he observed a baggie of meth fall out of a dog’s sweater.
It was reported by the sheriff’s office a deputy realized, after reviewing camera footage, a small baggie of meth found in his patrol car was originally hidden in the sweater of a dog that was taken into possession during a traffic stop.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at about 10:51 p.m. Thursday near Loop 287 and Teer after noticing a vehicle with expired registration. The deputy noted that the registration sticker on the windshield was falsified.
The sheriff’s office reported the driver confessed to changing the expiration date of the sticker. The driver was arrested and the deputy conducted a search of his pockets. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy found a baggie of methamphetamine during the search.
The driver was arrested along with the several passengers who were to have outstanding warrants.
The small dog was found in the car and the deputy took possession of it. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy then placed the dog in one of the patrol vehicles.
After the deputy returned from the jail, he noticed a small bag of methamphetamine on the back seat of the patrol vehicle. After reviewing the car video, the deputy observed that the baggie had fallen out of the dog’s sweater.
Three people were arrested during the traffic stop. Christopher George Erwin, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license is invalid. Israel Lee Cole, 41, was arrested on an assualt charge and Jesscia Dawn Hayslip, 36, was arrested on multiple charges including tampering or fabricating of physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, theft.
