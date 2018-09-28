Cherokee County Sheriff: 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff reported a two-year-old died Thursday night in an accidental shooting.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, the child, who lived in Alto, was with his mother and 1-year-old brother visiting family members at a residence in Cherokee County, off of FM 1209.
Campbell said that the two-year-old and his brother walked around the corner into a bedroom, where the two-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the upper chest/neck area.
According to Campbell, the family reported hearing a loud pop. After finding the child, the family immediately called 911 and headed to Rusk. Unfortunately, by the time they reached paramedics the child was deceased.
Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy pronounced the child dead at the scene. He was later taken to Southeast Forensic in Tyler for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office reports that at this time no charges have been filed against the parents. Campbell said there is no reason for them to believe it was foul play.
Campbell reported the incident is still under investigation and no names will be released at this time.
