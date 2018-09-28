Longview Fire Department collects on friendly wager with Lufkin FD

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Lufkin firefighters were in Longview yesterday to settle a friendly wager between the two fire departments.
According to a post on the Longview Fire Department Facebook page, Lufkin firefighters washed the fire trucks and apparatus at Station 6.
“When the Longview Lobos took on the Lufkin Panthers on 8-31-2018, there was more at stake than just getting one game closer to the playoffs,” the Facebook post stated. “It also served as the means to settle a friendly wager between the Longview Fire Department and their Lufkin Fire Department comrades.”
Because the Longview Lobos beat the Lufkin Panthers 35-28, a Lufkin crew washed the trucks and apparatus at Station 6, which serves the Longview High School area.
“Congratulations to the Longview Lobos and thank you for the good sportsmanship of our friends with the Lufkin Fire Department.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.