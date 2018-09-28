Lufkin enters district play with new opponents

The team had several key injuries in the off season that hindered their depth at several positions when the season first started. Now with the bye in the rear view mirror, the Pack is getting ready for a run through their new district home. In the spring Lufkin was put in the new 8-5A DI district. They are one of eight teams fighting for four playoff spots. In their district is Willis, Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Tomball, Waller and the defending 5A DI state Champions - College Station.