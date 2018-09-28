3 lumber companies coming to Lufkin, will create about 500 jobs

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - In the past six months, three lumber companies have announced their plan to move to the Lufkin.
Angelina Forest Products, Overseas Hardwood, and Sterling Lumber Company will soon be a part of the Lufkin business family.
Economic Development Director Bob Samford said the expansion will bring about 500 jobs to Lufkin by 2019.
Mayor Bob Brown said an increase in lumber companies is happening because of the fertile fields in the area for labor. Brown said the younger generation is creating an environment for hiring.
“We go back to these third and fourth generations with young people that are investing in Lufkin,” Brown said.
Companies like Angelina Forest Products partnered with Texas A&M Forest Service to do extensive research and found that Lufkin was the place to build.
“We did an extensive fiber study with Texas A&M Forest Service, and in that survey we found that Lufkin was a great place to build a sawmill, and there would be plenty of fiber,” said Vice President of Marketing and Sales Stephen Raley.
Raley said Sterling Lumber Company will be operating on their campus, and they plan to work together.
“Well, in Sterling’s process he uses Southern Pine lumber, which we will be producing here on site, so he will have very little freight to get the product from our location,” Raley said.
Mayor Bob Brown said this this is just the start of the growth in Lufkin.
